NEW DELHI (IANS) — The BJP-led NDA is set to return to power, according to most exit polls released on the last day of polling May 19.
The Congress-led UPA is expected to fall far short of numbers to reach the half-way mark in the Lok Sabha elections.
The exit polls, released on the conclusion of seven-phase Lok Sabha election, also predicted that "others" will gain a significant chunk of seats ranging from 94 to 138.
Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted National Democratic Alliance getting a full majority with the range of seats going from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats.
The exit polls predicted United Progressive Alliance getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that "other" parties were likely to get more seats than the the UPA.
The IANS-CVoter predicted 287 seats for NDA; 128 seats for UPA
Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat 305 seats for NDA; 124 seats for UPA
News Nation 282-290 seats for NDA; 118-126 seats for UPA
Times Now-VMR 306 seats for NDA; 142 seats for UPA
India News-Polstrat 298 seats for NDA; 118 seats for UPA
Sudarshan News 313 seats for NDA; 121 seats for UPA
ABP-Neilsen 267 seats for NDA; 127 seats for UPA
India Today 339-365 seats for NDA; 77-108 seats for UPA
News 18-IPSOS 336 seats for NDA; 82 seats for UPA
News 24-Today's Chanakya 350+-14 seats for NDA; 95+-9 seats for UPA
NewsX-Neta 242 seats for NDA; 165 seats for UPA
Suvarna News 305+-10 seats for NDA; 124+-2 seats for UPA
India TV-CNX 290-310 seats for NDA; 115-125 seats for UPA
The predictions for "others" are IANS-CVoter 127 seats; Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat 113; News Nation 130-138; Times Now-VMR 94; India News-Polstrat 126; Sudarshan News 109; ABP-Neilsen 148; India Today 69-95; News 18-IPSOS 124; News 24-Today's Chanakya 94+-11; NewsX Neta 136; Suvarna News 102; and India TV-CNX 116-128.
The results will be declared on May 23.
