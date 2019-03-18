Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects in front of the body of Chief Minister of Goa and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar during his funeral in Panaji on March 18. - India's former defense minister Manohar Parrikar, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on March 17 at the age of 63. Parrikar had undergone months of treatment for pancreatic cancer before his death, Indian officials said. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)