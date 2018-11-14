NEW DELHI — The Bharatiya Janata Party Nov. 14 released the second list of 31 candidates for the Dec. 7 Rajasthan assembly polls, dropping three of its incumbent ministers in the state.
The names were released after detailed deliberations at the party's Central Election Committee.
The party has dropped 14 MLAs and three ministers – Babu Lal Verma, Rajkumar and Dhan Singh Rawat – from the second list.
The party has named four women to its second list of candidates but has not given any tickets to Muslim candidates.
The party has repeated seven of its MLAs and introduced 25 new faces.
Four new candidates who joined the party a few days ago were also fielded, including Ashok Sharma from Rajakheda and Mahesh Pratap Singh from the Nathdwara constituency.
With today's list, the BJP has announced 162 names for elections to the 200-member assembly.
The party had announced the first list of 131 candidates Nov. 11.
