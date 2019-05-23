NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party had a commanding lead as votes were counted May 23 after a six-week general election, sending the stock market soaring in anticipation of another five-year term for the Hindu nationalist leader.
Election Commission data by late morning showed the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in contests for 291 out of 542 seats in the lower house of Parliament, with its main rival, the Indian National Congress, ahead in 50 contests.
The data didn't indicate what percentage of the estimated 600 million votes had been counted. The count was expected to conclude by Thursday evening.
The election has been seen as a referendum on Modi, whose economic reforms have had mixed results but whose popularity as a social underdog in India's highly stratified society has endured. Critics have said his Hindu-first platform risks exacerbating social tensions in the country of 1.3 billion people.
On the campaign trail, Modi presented himself as a self-made man with the confidence to cut red tape and unleash India's economic potential, and labeled Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, the scion of a political dynasty that lost power in 2014, as an out-of-touch elite.
Half a dozen exit polls released after voting concluded May 24 showed Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning. A party or coalition needs a simple majority, or 272 of the seats in Parliament's lower house, to govern.
"Mr. Modi's going to be the next prime minister, we are very assured of that," said Meenakshi Lekhi, a member of Parliament running for re-election in New Delhi.
By midmorning, India's Sensex had jumped 2.3% to an all-time high over 40,000.
Outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi, hundreds of people cheered and shouted party slogans, lifting cardboard cut-outs of Modi and BJP president Amit Shah into the air as other people played drums.
Mohit Sharma, a 29-year-old who runs a bathroom fittings business, said India had never had a prime minister like Modi.
"In the past, when leaders after they won elections, they sat in air-conditioned rooms and they never reached out to people, but Modi was never like that. He was always connected to the people through social media," Sharma said.
The BJP harnessed social media, including Twitter, where Modi has the world's second-highest number of followers, and WhatsApp to reach out to millions of supporters.
Meanwhile, at Congress headquarters, only a few party workers stood outside looked dejected.
In the world's largest democratic exercise, voters cast ballots on some 40 million electronic voting machines, a method India began using 15 years ago after complaints that the manual count of paper ballots was tainted by fraud and abuse.
Losing candidates and political parties have raised doubts about the accuracy and reliability of the electronic method, however, noting the machines are not used in Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.
The issue hit the headlines again this week.
Top opposition leaders met with Election Commission officials on Tuesday after videos appeared on social media showing some electronic voting machines being moved. The party officials alleged that the machines were being moved in order to be altered, but the commission said the images showed unused machines being moved into storage.
The machines print a paper slip each time a vote is cast that is locked inside a box. A small percentage of the boxes will be opened and the printouts checked against the computerized results. The time it takes to count the paper ballots is expected to delay the results by several hours.
(Associated Press journalists Rishabh R. Jain and Ashok Sharma contributed to this report.)
IANS adds from New Delhi: Proving exit polls right, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi May 23 appeared set to retain power as its candidates alone led in 294 of the 541 Lok Sabha seats with its allies faring equally well across the country, stunning the opposition.
The BJP made stunning inroads in West Bengal where its candidates were ahead in 15 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats while the ruling Trinamool Congress was on the top in 25 places. The BJP had won only two seats in 2014. The Congress led in one place while the Left, which ruled the state for decades, faced a washout.
Good news for the BJP poured in from almost all parts of the Hindi heartland and even beyond including Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP alliance was expected to trip its path to victory, as well as Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra besides the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and in Karnataka where the Congress-JD-S are in power.
In Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP led in a whopping 57 constituencies, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 8 and 11 seats respectively.
BJP candidates were on the victory path on all 26 seats in Gujarat, 24 of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 9 of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, virtually ending Congress dreams of unseating Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Bihar too proved lucky for the BJP which led in 15 of the 37 seats while its allies Janata Dal-United (JD-U) also led in 15 constituencies and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 5, puncturing the Grand Alliance led by the RJD.
A see-saw battle raged in Amethi between BJP's Smriti Irani and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was again trailing after taking a slight edge earlier. But Gandhi was guaranteed a victory in Wayanad in Kerala where he led by over 1 lakh votes over his Left rival.
The BJP led in 23 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra and its ally Shiv Sena on 19, dealing a major blow to the Congress-NCP alliance.
The BJP's best news in southern India came in Karnataka where its candidates led in 23 of the 26 seats, shocking the Congress-Janata Dal-S alliance which rules the state.
The BJP leaders who were on the victory lap included Modi (Varanasi), Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur), Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Begusarai) and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (Bhopal).
UPA chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.
The TRS was leading in 11 seats in Telangana and the YSR Congress Party in 24 in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP was ahead in only one seat in Andhra Pradesh.
The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was leading in 22 of the 39 seats while the Congress was on the top in Punjab.
The best news for the Congress came from Kerala where its candidates were leading in 15 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats.
Officials on May 23 began counting the millions of votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections across the country whose verdict will determine who gets to rule India for the next five years.
Around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million voters exercised their franchise in the seven-phase elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.
The election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu was countermanded by the Election Commission.
