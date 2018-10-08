NAGPUR/LUCKNOW — In a shocking development, a young scientist working with the BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd missile research center in Nagpur was arrested Oct. 8 on allegations of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, and other countries, informed sources said.
Scientist Nishant Pradeep Agrawal has been working for the last four years in the BAPL, an Indo-Russian Joint Venture, and was nabbed in a joint operation between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Maharashtra Police.
The UP-Anti Terrorist Squad has also raided two other unidentified persons in Agra and Kanpur in the northern India state and seized their laptops, an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Police said Oct. 5.
Following a tip-off, he was placed under surveillance for the past few days by the Military Intelligence as well as the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Police.
The BAPL officer has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, the sources said.
The UP Police statement said the UP-ATS had monitored fake Facebook accounts originating from Pakistan in the name of women to "honey-trap" key officials working in sensitive defense-related set-ups in India.
The information came to light after the Border Security Force recently nabbed people in Noida and Uttar Pradesh, and two fake Facebook IDs of women created in Pakistan were put under observation after they were found to be chatting with Agrawal.
Accordingly, the UP-ATS acquired a search warrant from a court and along with Maharashtra ATS, swooped in on Agrawal's residence at Ujjwal Nagar in Nagpur.
"We have found certain secret and ultra-sensitive information on his personal computer. It should not been there on his personal laptop. It violates the provisions of the OSA, and hence he has been arrested," the statement added.
The joint ATS teams of the two states also searched his BMAL office and from another location recovered an old laptop which is being examined to see if it contains anything objectionable.
The UP-ATS has moved a local court in Nagpur seeking a transit remand to take Agrawal to Lucknow for further investigations.
They said that following the investigations, they would know what kind of chats he was having with the fake women's accounts on Facebook.
Depending upon the outcome, the accused may be slapped with additional charges, the UP-ATS said.
As per preliminary information, Agrawal was reportedly passing on certain highly classified information, including "technological and other details," to the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence as well as the U.S.
However, official circles are not aware of which sensitive information Agrawal had access to or the security clearance levels he enjoyed in the company.
Hailing from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, Agarwal had been recently awarded the "Young Scientist Award" for the year 2017-18.
He was married earlier this year and had been living in a rented house in Nagpur's Ujjwala Nagar.
Among other things, the BrahMos center is involved in manufacturing certain critical components for the BrahMos missile, considered the world's fastest cruise missile that can be launched from land, ships, aircraft or submarines.
The Indo-Russian joint venture's recent development of the latest version of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile has elicited keen interest in global defense circles and several major political powers in the world.
The missile – successfully test-fired on July 16 from the Integrated Test Range at Balasore in Odisha – is an outcome of a joint venture between India's Defense Research and Development Organization and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia Corp, established in 2011.
