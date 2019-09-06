NEW DELHI — India’s space agency said it lost touch Sept. 7 with its Vikram lunar lander as it made its final approach to the south pole of the moon to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.
The fate of the lander — whether it crashed or landed — wasn’t immediately known.
The agency said the spacecraft’s descent was normal until 2 kilometers from the lunar surface.
(India-West adds: The New Scientist reported that the lander appears to have crashed. Most of the landing sequence went as planned, but as the lander neared the surface it started to diverge from the plan. Shortly afterward it lost communication with Earth and may not have been able to slow itself down enough to land safely, according to the publication).
“Let us hope for the best,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at Mission Control in the southern city of Bengaluru.
The space agency was analyzing data as it worked to determine what had happened.
“Communications from lander to ground station was lost,” said K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization. “The data is being analyzed.”
A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there.
The roughly $140 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.
Modi had traveled to the space center in Bengaluru to witness the planned landing in the early hours of Sept. 7 and congratulate scientists who were part of the mission.
The space agency’s chairman had earlier called Chandrayaan-2 the “most complex mission ever” undertaken by the space agency.
The mission lifted off on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan space centre, in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
After its launch on July 22, Chandrayaan-2 spent several weeks making its way to the moon, ultimately entering lunar orbit on Aug 20.
On Sept. 2, Vikram separated from the mission’s orbiter, and the lander began a series of braking maneuvers to lower its orbit and ready itself for landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.