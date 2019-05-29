NEW DELHI (IANS) — On a day of fast-paced developments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah confabulating, the contours of the big four or members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are emerging.
This comes with the caveat that it is impossible to second guess the prime minister, who always holds his cards close to his chest.
The big four will probably look like this: Rajnath Singh, Home Ministry; Sushma Swaraj, Foreign Ministry; Amit Shah, Defense Ministry; and Nitin Gadkari, Finance Ministry. Though there could be a swap between Amit Shah and Gadkari's portfolios at the last minute.
Late on May 29, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Rajyavardhan Rathore met President Amit Shah to confirm that they may be part of Modi's council of ministers.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the Cabinet. Rajnath Singh met the Prime Minister also.
