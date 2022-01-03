NEW DELHI – Delhi Police have sought information from social media giant Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and asked it to remove the offensive content, sources said here Jan. 3.
A shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on social media came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on the GitHub platform.
"Bulli Bai" popped up on Jan. 1 with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.
According to the sources, the police, in a letter, also sought information from software development platform GitHub about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer.
The victim journalist in her complaint had stated that she found out on Jan. 1 morning that a website portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of her in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context.
"The term ‘Bulli Bai’ itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term 'Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women," read the complaint.
She further said that the entire portal is designed to insult Muslim women and investigation is required as to whether there is an organized conspiracy regarding the same.
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on Jan. 2 against unidentified people who allegedly are involved in harassing and insulting women of the minority community on social media.
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Jan. 2 said that she has 'noted' the complaint filed by the Delhi-based woman journalist of being harassed and insulted on a social media platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.