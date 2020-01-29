NEW DELHI — A speeding bus and auto-rickshaw collided in western India, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens more, police said Jan. 29.
Both vehicles fell into a roadside well after the crash late Jan. 28 in Maharashtra state.
Rescuers pulled at least 33 injured passengers and took them to hospitals for treatment, senior police officer Vasudev Desale said.
News agency Press Trust of India reported a 7-year-old girl was among the dead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the deaths and hopes for speedy recovery of the injured.
Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.
