NEW DELHI — The Union Cabinet Jan. 10 approved a proposal to re-issue the ordinance which makes ‘triple talaq’— instant divorce — a criminal offense.
The decision was taken a day after the conclusion of winter session of Parliament during which the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, or triple talaq bill, could not be passed.
The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha but got stuck in in the Rajya Sabha, where the government lacks majority, since the opposition parties expressed reservations to some provisions of the bill.
The ordinance makes all declarations of instant triple talaq void and illegal and provides for up to three years' imprisonment for invoking instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice in a single sitting.
The government is keen to get the bill passed and is expected to make another attempt for its passage during the short budget session of Parliament likely to begin on Jan. 31.
