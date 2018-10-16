It turns out that some of the world’s biggest cats can’t resist the scent of Calvin Klein’s Obsession for Men cologne.
And officials in India say they are considering using the cologne to help lure a tiger accused of killing as many as 13 people, according to The New York Times.
The tiger, called T-1 by locals, has eluded capture for about a half a year — despite authorities deploying drones with thermal imagery and hundreds of soldiers in an attempt to bring the tiger out of the wild, the newspaper reported.
Officials in India also tried to use elephants to find the animal — but one trampled and killed a person in a nearby village, according to The Guardian. So now, Sunil Limaye, a wildlife official involved in the hunt, said the Calvin Klein cologne might be their next best hope.
Miguel Ordeñana, a biologist with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, said that the Calvin Klein Obsession for Men cologne is attractive to some big cats such as jaguars because it has “civetone.” Civets, essentially small cats, produce that chemical compound, according to The Scientific American.
“What we think is that the civetone resembles some sort of territorial marking to the jaguar,” he told the outlet, “and so it responds by rubbing its own scent on it.”
