NEW DELHI (ANI) – To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.
This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed. A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
In related news, a report from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh adds: Even after two years of Pulwama terror attack, the family members of Ashwini Kachhi, one of the CRPF soldiers who died in the 2019 terror attack, are left staring at a handful of unkept promises.
Sukru, a resident of Jabalpur's Khudwal village and father of Ashwini Kachhi, told ANI that then Madhya Pradesh government did not fulfill promises made to the family. "Chief Minister (then CM Kamal Nath) had announced to give Rs 1 crore, a government job, and a house to the family. He had also promised to build a playground and name it after Ashwini. Governor had promised a school...Except for Rs 1-crore, we got nothing," he said.
"The government should not have made promises if it cannot keep them. This is injustice," he added.
Kaushalya, mother of Ashwini Kachhi, said, "Neither the government provide us home, nor it gave a government job to our children."
On Feb. 15, 2019, then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said in a tweet, "Tributes to martyrdom. I pay homage to the martyrdom of the son of Jabalpur Ashwini Kumar Kacchi who was martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 1 crore, a house and a government job to a member of his family. We stand by the family of this martyr in this moment of sorrow."
Days after the Pulwama attack, India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan.
India had also withdrawn the Most Favored Nation status to Pakistan following the terror attack. The international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack.
A memorial having the names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on Feb. 14, 2020 at CRPF's Training Center at Lethpora camp in Pulwama.
