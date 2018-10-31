NEW DELHI — Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Oct. 31 approved the release of Rs. 229 crore to storm-hit Andhra Pradesh to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Titli.
Further assistance to the state will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund based on the report by Inter-Ministerial Central Team, according to an official statement.
Two districts – Srikakulam and Vizianagaram – were severely affected by Cyclone Titli on Oct. 11.
The central government has provided full support to Andhra Pradesh by mobilizing logistics to supplement efforts by state government to deal with the situation effectively, the statement added.
The logistics support provided includes deployment of adequate teams from the NDRF and Indian Air Force, Coast Guard helicopters, and Navy and Coast Guard personnel along with necessary rescue equipment.
