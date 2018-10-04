MUMBAI — ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar – who is facing allegations of conflict of interest over a loan to Videocon Group which in turn loaned money to a company partially-owned by her husband – has quit as the bank's chief executive officer and managing director. The inquiry against her will continue.
The bank has appointed its Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Bakhshi as the new CEO and MD with immediate effect, ICICI Bank said in an exchange filing.
In reaction, the shares of ICICI Bank rose, settling over 4 percent higher at Rs. 315.95 apiece in Mumbai trading. In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 806 points, or 2.24 percent, to settle at 35,169.16 amid worsening investor sentiment.
"The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited accepted the request of Chanda Kochhar to seek early retirement from the Bank at the earliest. The Board accepted this request with immediate effect.
"The enquiry instituted by the Board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry. Kochhar will also relinquish office from the Board of Directors of the Bank's subsidiaries," the company said in the filing.
Bakhshi's tenure at the helm of ICICI Bank will be for five years.
"His appointment will be for a period of five years until Oct. 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals. The other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged," the filing said.
Separately, the bank's Independent Director MD Mallya has resigned due to bad health, which the lender has accepted.
The decision of the 56-year-old Kochhar brings to an end her nine-year reign as the top executive of the bank.
In 2009, Kochhar was appointed as MD and CEO of the bank and has been responsible for the bank's diverse operations in India and overseas.
Kochhar's alleged conflict of interest was revealed in March this year after media reports referred to a Rs. 3,250-crore loan granted by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group, whose chairman Venugopal Dhoot had business links with her husband Deepak Kochhar. It was alleged that Dhoot transferred a considerable portion of the loan to a company he jointly owned with Deepak Kochhar.
The media expose was based on a complaint filed by a whistleblower, who flagged Kochhar's alleged impropriety and conflict of interest in a letter to the prime minister and the finance minister.
The bank initially termed the charges against Kochhar as "malicious and unfounded rumors" but after relentless public gaze, and regulatory pressure, the lender ordered a probe into the whole issue.
Currently, former Supreme Court Judge B.N. Srikrishna is heading an independent inquiry into the allegations.
The bank had on May 30 announced that its Board decided to institute a "comprehensive enquiry" to look into an anonymous whistleblower's complaint alleging that Kochhar had not adhered to provisions relating to the bank's "code of conduct."
In June, Kochhar decided to proceed on leave.
Thereafter, Sandeep Bakhshi was appointed as the fulltime director and chief operating officer of the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.