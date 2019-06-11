NEW DELHI — A 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused well in an Indian village has been confirmed dead after rescuers worked nearly 110 hours to reach him, a hospital official said June 11.
The boy was removed from the well June 11 but doctors at a hospital in Chandigarh, the Punjab state capital, found him dead on arrival, hospital official Anil Kumar said.
The boy fell into the well outside his house in Sangrur district June 6 and was stuck at a depth of 125 feet (38 meters), the Press Trust of India news agency said. Authorities dug a parallel well in an attempt to save the boy.
Wells dug for water are often left uncovered in India.
India-West adds: The little boy has been identified by various news media as Fatehveer Singh. He fell into the uncovered well while playing near his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.