NEW DELHI — A court inquiry May 6 cleared India’s chief justice of sexual harassment allegations made by a former employee at his official residence in New Delhi.
The inquiry committee said it found no substance to the allegations by a 35-year-old woman against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
The Supreme Court did not give any other details. It said that the report by Justices S.A. Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra would not be made public.
Gogoi appeared May 1 before the inquiry committee and denied the allegations. The woman earlier withdrew from the inquiry, saying she felt she was not likely to get justice from the committee.
The woman filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court last month alleging two instances of misconduct last October, shortly after Gogoi took over as India’s most senior judge.
Last year, Indian actresses and writers took to social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault in a growing #MeToo movement.
Junior External Affairs Minister M.J. Akbar resigned last year amid accusations by 20 women of sexual harassment during his previous career as one of the country’s most prominent news editors.
India has passed new laws aimed at improving women’s safety, but critics say they have done little to change the status quo.
IANS adds:After a clean chit to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the complainant in a statement has said she is highly disappointed to learn that the "in-house committee has found no substance in my complaint" and that she felt gross injustice has been done to her.
The woman said she is "now extremely scared and terrified" as evidence on record has been rejected by the Supreme Court committee. "I and my family members remain vulnerable to the ongoing reprisals and attack," she said in a statement to the media.
The former SC employee also said that she is not just "highly disappointed and dejected" to learn that the in-house committee appointed by the Supreme Court found "no substance" in her sexual harassment complaint, but also felt that "gross injustice" has been done.
According to her, "the committee has announced that I will not even be provided a copy of the report, and so I have no way of comprehending the reasons and basis for the summary dismissal of my complaint of sexual harassment and victimization."
The woman said she would consult her lawyer and decide on the next course of action. "Today, I am on the verge of losing faith in the idea of justice," she said.
