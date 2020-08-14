BEIJING — China’s Commerce Ministry said Aug. 13 it has extended punitive tariffs on Indian optical fiber products for five years.
The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019. It takes effect Aug. 14.
It is unclear if the move is in any way related to a recent bout of antagonisms between the Asian giants linked to a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died.
The tariffs on single-mode optical fiber range from 7.4% to 30.6% and were first imposed in August 2014.
Optical fiber is used in telecommunications networks.
Earlier this month, India kept in place tariffs on Chinese-made solar power products that were imposed to protect its own manufacturers.
