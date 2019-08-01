NEW DELHI – Having Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's picture on the currency bills of Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000; making military service compulsory for two years; bringing a bill on population control; and declaring attending Environment Day a mandatory event are among thousands of suggestions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Around 14,000 suggestions have already poured in since Modi asked people to share what they would like to hear on Aug. 15.
Other suggestions include steps to improve farming and agriculture in rural areas, measures for educating girl children under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, and a universal helpline number for all government services.
On July 19, Modi had tweeted inviting suggestions from members of the general public for inclusion in his sixth Independence Day speech.
"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the rampart of the Red Fort," tweeted Modi.
The suggestions flew in instantly, with nearly 1,000 pouring in within hours of the tweet.
"All families should be encouraged to teach girl children up to the level of Classes 1 and 2. The work should be voluntary. No funds should be handed out to any family for the purpose. Those who successfully undertake the task should be provided a certificate of merit from the government,” suggested one user.
The suggestions are being uploaded on a specially created platform for the purpose on the Namo app.
"Let more dams and reservoirs be constructed to store excess water which can then be channelized to drought-hit areas through canals and pipelines. Avoid construction activities on low-lying land. Every inch of land at our disposal should be tilled in order to make even the poorest self-sufficient in food. Avoid import with exceptions," said another user.
There have been suggestions on encouraging the use of solar photovoltaic cells for meeting the energy needs of the country and for improving tourism in certain areas of the country. Many messages talked about addressing rural distress and rising unemployment.
