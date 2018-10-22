SRINAGAR — Armed soldiers and police fanned out across much of Indian-controlled Kashmir Oct. 22 as separatists challenging Indian rule called for a general strike to mourn the deaths of civilians and armed rebels during confrontation with government forces.
The death toll of civilians in an explosion after a gunbattle between government forces and militants the previous day climbed to seven as another injured young man died at a hospital on early Oct. 22.
Government forces Oct. 22 patrolled streets in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar and enforced a security lockdown in the downtown neighborhoods in anticipation of anti-India protests.
Businesses, schools and shops remained shut and public transport stayed off the roads.
Eight combatants, including five militants and three Indian soldiers, were killed in a pair of gunbattles Oct. 21, officials said, triggering massive anti-India protests and clashes during one of the fights in which nearly three dozen people were injured. The seven civilians were killed in an explosion at the site in southern Kulgam after the fighting ended, police and residents said.
Protesting villagers in Kulgam made several attempts to reach the site where the rebels were trapped, barraging troops with stones and abuse. They were trying to distract the soldiers who apart from guns and grenades also used explosives to blast the house where the rebels were cornered, residents and police said.
Authorities offered condolences to the families of slain and reiterated that gunbattle sites should not be visited by civilians until they’re cleaned from any leftover explosives.
Some residents blamed Indian troops for excessive use of explosives in populated areas and deliberately leaving explosives at the site.
“It’s routine with them (Indian army) to blast homes with explosives for killing holed up militants. High over their victory of killing Kashmiris, they leave the area without clearing it from unexploded explosives,” said Farooq Ahmed, a resident in southern Kulgam area where Sunday’s incident occurred. “It’s so sinisterly planned, and it has happened so many times.”
Anger spiraled in the region after the deaths, sparking protests and clashes at many places.
Separatist leaders called for the Oct. 22 strike to protest what it described “Indian occupation forces crossing all limits of repression to break Kashmir’s freedom struggle.”
The fighting that killed the three rebels and six civilians erupted Oct. 21 after troops cordoned off a village in the southern Kulgam area on a tip that rebels were hiding there, India’s military said. The exchange lasted for several hours, and three militants were killed and two soldiers injured, the military said.
Residents said soldiers blasted a civilian home with explosives while fighting the rebels, a common charge by Kashmiris who deeply resent the Indian army’s presence.
As the fighting raged, anti-India protesters tried to reach the site of the standoff. They threw stones at government forces hoping to help the trapped rebels escape. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters, leaving at least 35 injured.
As counterinsurgency police and soldiers hastily left the place after the fighting was over, hundreds of civilians converged on the site. An explosion occurred as people tried to extinguish a fire at the blasted house, residents said, killing at least one civilian and wounding 10 others who were hospitalized in critical condition. Five other civilians died at hospitals.
S.P. Pani, a top police officer, said the civilians assembled at the site despite repeated requests to stay away as soldiers were still clearing the area. “Someone from the crowd fiddled with an unexploded explosive substance, resulting in the tragic incident,” he said.
Authorities suspended cellphone and internet services and ordered a curfew in Kulgam in a bid to discourage further protests.
But anti-India protests and clashes still erupted at several places in the region, including in the main city of Srinagar, where protesters hit the streets demanding an end of Indian rule over Kashmir. They threw stones at government forces who fired tear gas and pellets to quell the spiraling protests. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest clashes.
Other fighting Oct. 21 flared up along the de facto front line in Sunderbani sector when a heavily armed group of militants infiltrated from the Pakistani side of Kashmir into the Indian-controlled part, said Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman. He said the fighting
left three soldiers and two militants dead. There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
IANS adds that in Islamabad, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Oct. 22 condemned "the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris" in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the solution to the region's dispute lay in dialogue.
Khan in a tweet said: "Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris... by Indian security forces. It is time India realized it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people."
India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.
Most Kashmiris support rebel demands that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with the rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.
Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.
