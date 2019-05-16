Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during the funeral procession of a militant commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Naseer Pandith, at Pulwama, south of Srinagar on May 16. Three Kashmiri fighters, an Indian soldier and a local civilian were killed on May 14 morning during a gunbattle between militants and Indian government forces, reports said. (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images)