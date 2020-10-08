HATHRAS, Uttar Pradesh – A case for sedition has been lodged against Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan, a Dalit, who was caught on camera trying to incite local people in Bulgarhi village where a 19-year-old was fatally assaulted by four men last month.
The Congress leader was seen in the purported videos, admitting that Congress used the Hathras incident for furthering its politics as it had been devoid of issues for a long time.
He is accused of using provocative language to provoke the Hathras rape and murder victim's family and the entire Valmiki community with an alleged intent to inflame caste violence in the district.
Jivan is a former minister of state in the Union cabinet and national secretary of All India Congress Committee.
The Hathras Police booked Shyoraj Jivan under sedition charges and have asked him to present himself for interrogation.
The case was lodged Oct. 7 night.
The Dalit Congress leader, however, has denied all the allegations. He claimed that he had met the victim's family on Sept. 19 when she was admitted in the J.L.N. Medical College in Aligarh.
He, however, was seen in the video as saying that the preparations were complete to stoke massive caste-based riots in Hathras. He also reportedly admitted that their groundwork was so strong that nobody would have been able to stop the ensuing violence.
Jivan, in the video clips, has also named big-shot politicians who would be part of the Congress party's initiative to create unrest over the Hathras rape and murder case.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already said that the opposition was "doing caste, religion, and region driven politics to create conflict and unrest in the state."
