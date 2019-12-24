NEW DELHI — India's main opposition party staged a silent protest in the capital Dec. 23 against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the legislation and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.''
About 2,000 people joined the protest at the Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, where the Congress party demanded “protection for the constitution and the rights of people enshrined in it.''
Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to India's streets to call for the revocation of the law, which critics say is the latest effort by Modi's government to marginalize the country's 200 million Muslims.
The law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims.
The protest was led by opposition Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi along with other senior leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The leaders read out the preamble to the constitution at the protest site.
The party's former president, Rahul Gandhi, had urged young people in New Delhi to join the protest.
“It's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it's critical to show that you're Indian & won't allow to be destroyed by hatred,'' Gandhi tweeted.
Other protests were held across the country the same day, including in the southern cities of Bangalore and Kochi, where thousands came out on the streets against the law.
Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide since the citizenship law was passed in Parliament earlier this month in protests that represent the first major roadblock for Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda since his party's landslide reelection earlier this year.
Most of the deaths have occurred in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20% of the state's 200 million people are Muslim. The state government is controlled by Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party.
Police also seized some shops in the town of Muzaffarnagar in the state. The crackdown, which began Dec. 22, came after the state's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, vowed Dec. 20 to “take revenge'' against people who damaged public property during the protests by seizing their assets.
The Uttar Pradesh government's spokesman, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, said authorities were “working as per directives of the Supreme Court, which has asked that the damages to public property should be compensated by rioters.''
He did not say how the owners of the shops were identified as offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.