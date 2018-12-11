NEW DELHI — In a severe jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Hindi heartland in the "semi-finals" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Dec. 11 knocked the saffron party out of power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and was slightly ahead in Madhya Pradesh where the two parties were engaged in a see-saw battle throughout the day.
However, in Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi's early elections gamble paid off with the party scoring a landslide 87 out of 119 seats at stake, thrashing the Congress-led People's Front. The Congress also lost its last bastion in the Northeast when it was defeated convincingly by the Mizo National Front ending the Congress' hold over power for the last 10 years.
Suffering his worst defeat since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted late in the night that he accepted the verdict with humility and would work with greater vigor for the people.
The highlight of the day was the ping-pong battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh where leads alternated between the two sides with Congress getting a slight edge by winning 63 seats and leading in 51 in the 230-member House. On its own, the Congress is ahead in 114 seats, including those won.
The Congress had won 58 seats in the last election. A nearly 3 percent swing in votes against BJP hit the party hard in the elections where agrarian unrest, unemployment and the ill effects of demonetization dominated the campaign.
The Congress, which may be falling short of the magic figure of 116, could look to get backing from the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is leading in 2 seats, and the Samajwadi Party, which is ahead in one, as well as from Independents, most of whom are Congress rebels and leading in four seats. The SP said it will back the Congress.
Facing a stiff anti-incumbency, the BJP under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which had won 165 seats in 2013, was pushed down to 109 seats with 60 wins and leading in 49 seats. The party has been in power for the last 15 years in the state.
The Congress took sweet revenge against the BJP, halting its bid for a fourth consecutive term in the neighboring Chhattisgarh by returning to power with a massive victory. In the election for the 90-member Assembly, the Congress won 33 seats and was leading in 35, while the BJP won only 6 seats and was ahead in 10 others. The alliance of former Ajit Jogi-led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Mayawati-led BSP fared poorly leading in all in only six seats together.
In the 2013 elections, the BJP had won 49 seats against the Congress' 39. The saffron party saw a huge negative swing of 8 percent from the 41 percent it had secured in the last elections, while Congress' fortunes improved drastically when it got 3 percent more votes at 42 percent.
Rajasthan proved true to the 20-year tradition of voting out the ruling party. The Congress won the battle, bagging 95 seats and was ahead in four seats, while the ruling BJP won 73 seats. The Congress, which is just short of halfway mark of 101, saw its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal winning one seat. The BSP won six seats and the Communist Party of India-Marxist won two. The two parties had fought against both the Congress and the BJP.
The Bharatiya Tribal Party won two seats and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party bagged three seats. Independents, comprising mostly Congress and BJP rebels, had a field day when 12 won and another was leading.
The Congress, which had a disastrous performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and has suffered successive defeats in various Assembly elections, smiled for the first time defeating the BJP in a direct contest in three crucial states in north India.
Party president Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned vigorously, said the Assembly election results were a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-performance on issues of unemployment, agrarian distress, corruption and negating the ill effects of demonetization.
This was countered by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who said issues in state elections are entirely different. The BJP won Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2003 but lost the Lok Sabha elections next year, he said.
The general elections in 2019 will be fought around Modi’s performance where people will vote for the tried and tested leadership against a non-ideological opposition coalition which is bound to collapse sooner than later, he added.
Riding a pro-incumbency wave, the TRS headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, scored a scintillating victory in Telangana making a mincemeat of the Congress-led Praja Kutami that included the Telugu Desam Party, CPI and the Telangana Jana Samithi. The inclusion of the TDP apparently backfired as the TRS made a bogey of the presence of an "outsider" from Andhra Pradesh in Telangana politics.
In the 119-member Assembly, the TRS has won 86 seats and was leading in two, while the Congress managed to win only 19 seats. TRS ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen led by Asaduddin Owaisi won six seats and was ahead in one. The TDP secured two seats, while the All India Forward Bloc bagged one. An Independent managed to win a seat, while TJS and CPI – part of the Congress alliance – drew a blank.
In the Northeast, the Congress lost its last state where the MNF decimated the ruling party winning 26 of the 40 seats at stake. The Congress won five, while Independents won in eight seats. The BJP, which is in power in six of the northeastern states either directly or through allies, opened its account in the Christian-dominated state by winning a lone seat.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh resigned taking moral responsibility for the BJP's stunning defeat in the Assembly election, while his Rajasthan counterpart Vasundhara Raje conceded defeat.
Mizoram's Congress Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla also resigned after the humiliating defeat.
TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao said he will play a crucial role in national politics.
