NEW DELHI — India has registered a record 1,007 fatalities in the past 24 hours as fresh coronavirus infections surged by another 62,064 cases.
The Health Ministry says the total fatalities touched 44,386 on Aug. 10.
The number of positive cases reported so far are 2,215,074. At least 634,935 patients were still undergoing treatment.
India has recorded more than 60,000 cases of the virus daily in the last four days and more infections than any other country in the world for six consecutive days. It has averaged around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June.
Infections in India remain concentrated in 10 states that contribute nearly 80% of the new cases.
India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths but its fatality rate of about 2% is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries.
Meanwhile in Colombo, Sri Lanka reopened schools Aug. 10, nearly five months after shutting them to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The government decision says state-run schools and government-approved private schools were to reopen in stages.
