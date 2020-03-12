BENGALURU — Karnataka March 12 confirmed the first Covid-19 death in the state after medical tests established that the death of a 76-year-old man in Kalburgi district two days earlier was caused by the dreaded virus, making it India's first coronavirus fatality.
"The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was a suspected to be a Covid-19 patient has been confirmed for Covid-19," state Health Minister B. Sriramulu tweeted late March 12.
He said the health department has initiated the contact tracing and isolation measures.
The man had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.