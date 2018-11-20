People celebrate Nov. 20 outside the Patiala House Court in New Delhi after Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey awarded the death penalty to Yashpal Singh and sentenced Naresh Sherawat to life in prison after finding them guilty of murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Sherawat and Yashpal Singh were accused of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in the Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (IANS photo)