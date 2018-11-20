NEW DELHI — A court Nov. 20 awarded the death penalty to one man and life imprisonment to another after finding them guilty of murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey awarded the death penalty to Yashpal Singh and sentenced Naresh Sherawat to life imprisonment.
The prosecution demanded the death penalty for both, saying it was a rarest of rare case, but the defense counsel pleaded for leniency.
Last week, the court convicted Sherawat and Yashpal Singh for murder, attempted murder, dacoity and voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.
Sherawat and Yashpal Singh were accused of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in the Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
On a complaint by the victim's brother Santokh Singh, the police lodged a case. But in 1994, the police closed the case citing a lack of evidence. The case was reopened by the Special Investigation Team.
