Indian Punjab Police escort Deepak Khajuria (center), accused for the rape and murder of eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, as he comes out of the court in Pathankot on June 10. Six men were convicted on June 10 over the notorious 2018 gang rape and murder in India of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe that provoked horror and stoked inter-religious tensions. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)