SRINAGAR — Panic gripped Srinagar city March 19 with residents indulging in heavy panic buying of essentials of life after a woman tested positive for COVID-19 infection.
People thronged markets for edible oils, pulses, tea, spices, medicines, hand-washes and sanitizers.
Shopkeepers were battling with the rush of buyers as their shelves started getting emptied very quickly.
"I think I will have to bring down the shutter by this evening. I have already sold most stocks of edible oils, pulses, tea, handwashes and spices", said Muhammad Ramzan, a shopkeeper in Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar city.
Authorities have erected barricades disallowing vehicular movement into Srinagar city. Even outskirt districts like Ganderbal and Budgam have started disallowing the entry of those who do not belong to these districts.
Srinagar municipal corporation mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted that he has requested the lieutenant governor to stop the run of the train between south and north of the Valley.
Long queues of motorists lined outside various petrol filling stations in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley indicate that petroleum products would also run into short supply unless their sale and distribution is regulated by the authorities.
Teams of paramedics and municipal staff started sanitizing 300 metre area around the house where an infected woman lived for two days before the results of her test were received by the doctors.
A resident of old city Srinagar, the woman had arrived here on March 15 after performing the 'Umrah' pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Authorities are now trying to find out the contact trajectory of the woman who is feared to have met family members, relatives and neighbors before she was identified and shifted to the super specialty hospital in Srinagar.
With the discovery of the first Coronavirus patient in the Valley, authorities have been advising people to stay indoors and avoid social and religious interaction of all kind.
Wild rumors were doing the rounds in Srinagar city with mongers spreading false reports of more persons testing positive for the dreaded virus.
Authorities have advised people not to believe these unfounded rumors and also warned strict action against anti-social elements indulging in rumour mongering in Srinagar city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.