HYDERABAD, Telangana – To provide further momentum to the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax vaccine will be rolled out by end of November, Biological E Limited said Oct. 25.
Addressing reporters briefly after attending an event in Hyderabad, Managing Director of Biological E Limited Mahima Datla said, "Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited is expecting its Coronavirus vaccine, Corbevax, to be rolled out by the end of November. It's our vision, that on the day of the launch, we will supply close to 10 crore doses." On Oct. 14, Biological E said that it would submit final data on COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end, informed government sources.
The government was expecting submission of phase 3 data of Biological E by October but after facing delay in procurement of raw materials, Hyderabad-based Biological E is expected to apply for emergency use authorization of Corbevax by November-end.
Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against the coronavirus, the other two indigenous vaccines being Covaxin and ZyCoV-D. The government earlier announced about the 30 crore doses of Corbevax by December.
The health ministry on Oct. 25 said, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 crore on Monday. More than 58 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.
