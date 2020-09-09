NEW DELHI — Covid-19 is raging like a wildfire across the country, making India the second worst hit country after the U.S.
But there is a bright spot amid this mayhem —India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, may be launched in early 2021.
Covaxin has successfully completed Phase 1 trials and the Center has given its approval for Phase 2 of clinical trials from Sept. 7.
Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Rai, professor of Community Medicine and principal investigator for Covid-19 vaccine trials at AIIMS, said: "Phase 1 trial has been successfully completed. Phase 2 trial is most likely to get completed sometime in October. After this, the Phase 3 trial will begin. Covaxin may be launched in early 2021 (after completion of all trial stages)."
In the first phase of the Covaxin trial, around 375 participants were studied across 12 locations. From July 20 onwards, AIIMS began human trials of Covaxin on 100 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years. In Phase 1, the blood samples collected from the volunteers were monitored for side effects.
Covaxin is an "inactivated" vaccine, which injects doses of the virus that have been killed, aiming to prompt the body to build antibodies, and in this process the virus does not pose a threat.
On a comparison of Covaxin with Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, Rai insisted that Covaxin is better placed than the Russian vaccine.
He added that Covaxin and the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate in India are technically at the same level in the clinical trials stage, though the Oxford vaccine has reached Phase 3 clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.
India on Sept. 8 reported 75,809 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while the death toll mounted to 1,133, the highest single-day spike in fatalities so far.
India is now the second worst hit country by Covid-19 after the U.S. with 4,280,442 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on Jan. 30. The U.S. has recorded 6,3,00,431 cases and 189,206 deaths so far.
Queried on the level of satisfaction with the vaccine trials in progress, Rai said he is content with the progress made so far, but declined to share the content of the report on Phase 2 trials so far.
Rai added that all rules and regulations are being followed while conducting Covaxin clinical trials, and nothing is being done in a rush.
On when would the mass production of Covid-19 vaccine begin, Rai said: "The companies involved in vaccine production see the beginning of Phase 3 trials as a positive sign in the development of the vaccine, to take a risk and begin production."
In Phase 1, the age group profiling is done (wherein vaccine study is done on people in different age groups). In Phase 2, nearly 600 to 700 people are vaccinated, and if the vaccine performs successfully in this phase, then it progresses to Phase 3, which is called the efficacy study (in this phase, thousands of people are enrolled).
Meanwhile, Ashish Srivastava of IANS adds: The clinical trials of Oxford vaccine will continue in India as usual as it has faced no issue at all, the Serum Institute of India said Sept. 9 over the recent report of the phase-three study of the Covid-19 vaccine being put on hold in the United Kingdom, as one of the participants reported a suspected severe adverse reaction.
In a statement to IANS, the SII cleared the air on the impending trials of the vaccine in India.
Commenting on the recent reports over AstraZeneca halting the trials in the UK, Serum Institute of India said, "We can't comment much on the UK trials but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all."
The SII issued the statements after reports about a temporary halt in the phase-three study of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the UK after one of the volunteers developed an "unexplained" illness there.
The SII ensured that the incident in the UK would have no impact on the Indian vaccine trial carried out at 17 trial sites across India.
The development comes a day after AstraZeneca and eight other drugmakers vowed to uphold the highest ethical and scientific standards in developing their vaccines.
SII was the partner of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute to conduct the vaccine trials.
