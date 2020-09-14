NEW DELHI – The coronavirus vaccine might be ready by the first quarter of 2021, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said Sept. 13.
"While no date has been fixed for the vaccine launch, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021," he said.
Vardhan also said that the government is considering emergency authorization of Covid-19 vaccination to senior citizens and people working in high-risk settings. "This shall be done after a consensus has been reached," he added.
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 is drawing up a detailed strategy on how to immunize the majority of the population, he said during the 'Sunday Samvad' program where he interacted with his social media followers and answered their questions.
The health minister also assured that the government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine.
"Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines, etc., are also being discussed intensely," he said. He assured the vaccine would be first made available to those who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.
Vardhan also said he would be happy to take the first dosage of the vaccine if some people have a trust deficit.
His statement came in the wake of an incident in the UK where one of the participants in the ongoing trial of the University of Oxford's vaccine candidate developed a severe complication right after being administered its dose.
"India is actively partnering with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and trials at different phases are ongoing with respect to several vaccines in Indian laboratories (private or public) and hospitals," he said.
The minister also noted that a safe and effective vaccine will help in establishing immunity to Covid-19 at much faster pace as compared to natural infection. It is hoped that a consensus will emerge in the next few months over the desired level of protective herd immunity in any community, he said.
The Associated Press adds from London: Oxford University announced Sept. 12 it was resuming a trial for a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a move that comes days after the study was suspended following a reported side-effect in a U.K. patient.
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sept. 6.
“The independent review process has concluded and following the recommendations of both the independent safety review committee and the U.K. regulator, the MHRA, the trials will recommence in the U.K.,” it said.
The vaccine being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca is widely perceived to be one of the strongest contenders among the dozens of coronavirus vaccines in various stages of testing around the world.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the restart, saying in a tweet that it was “good news for everyone” that the trial is “back up and running.”
The university said in large trials such as this “it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety.”
