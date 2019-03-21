JAMMU (IANS) — In the first case of fratricidal firing in Jammu and Kashmir this year, a CRPF trooper shot dead three colleagues and then shot and seriously wounded himself in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said March 21.
Central Reserve Police Force Constable Ajit Singh opened fire at Head Constables Umeed Singh, Yogendra Sharma and Pokarmal inside their camp in Battal Ballian area on March 20 night after a heated exchange of words, killing all three, a police officer said.
He then turned his gun on himself, but only succeeded in injuring himself.
The incident occurred around 10.40 p.m.
What triggered the heated argument was not known.
Ajit Singh belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, while Umeed Singh belonged to Haryana's Rewari, Sharma to Delhi and Pokarmal to Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.
Sporadic incidents of fratricidal firing have been seen among security forces, especially among those personnel posted in conflict zones like Jammu and Kashmir or Maoist-hit areas.
Security forces have in the past engaged counselors to address the problem which have been attributed to long duty hours in hostile environment, separation from families, lack of recreational activities and a weak command and control structure.
Better command and control, frequent leave facilities to join families and adequate recreational facilities are some of the remedial measures suggested by counselors to address the problem.
