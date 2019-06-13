Indian residents stand on a breakwater as waves near Bhidiya fishing colony as Cyclone Vayu nears the Gujarat coastline in Veraval, some 400 Kms. from Ahmedabad on June 13. High winds and heavy rains pounded western India on June 13 as a major cyclone expected to hit the coast veered away instead into the Arabian Sea. Vayu, classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, moved north-northwestwards in the night over the Arabian Sea, and was around 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the coast of Gujarat state. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)