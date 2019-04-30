NEW DELHI — The cyclonic storm "Fani" is expected to become "extremely severe" by April 30 midnight, causing light to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha until May 2, the Indian Meteorological Department has cautioned.
IMD warned that the cyclone is likely to cause damage to houses, communication and power networks, and rail and road infrastructure.
Extensive damages to standing crops, plantations and blowing down of coconut and palm trees is also feared besides chances of ships and large boats getting torn from the mooring.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.
Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha held a National Crisis Management Committee meeting again April 30 to take stock of the situation, and reviewed the preparedness in the affected states, according to an official statement.
Sinha directed that all necessary measures be taken to prevent any loss of life and to keep ready essential supplies including food, drinking water and medicines.
"He also advised all concerned to make adequate preparations to ensure maintenance of essential services such as power and telecommunications in the event of damages caused to them," said the statement.
The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations, while the Army and Air Force units in the these states have also been put on standby.
The National Disaster Response Force has deployed total 41 teams - eight in Andhra Pradesh, 28 in Odisha and five in West Bengal.
In addition, the NDRF has kept on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.
"Fani,” which is lying over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, moved northwestwards with a speed of about 21 kmph on Tuesday evening.
On May 1 evening, it is expected to recurve north-northeastwards and on May 2 afternoon to cross Odisha coast to the south of Puri with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.
Sea conditions are "very likely" to be very rough to high along and off north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next three days, and high to phenomenal along and off Odisha and West Bengal Coasts during next four days, the IMD warned.
Storm surge of about 1.5 meter height above astronomical tide is "very likely" to inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha at the time of landfall.
Based on the decision of the first meeting of NCMC held April 29, the Central government has released advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures, as per the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.