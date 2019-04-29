The GPM core satellite passed over Tropical Storm Fani at 8:06 a.m. on April 29. GPM found the heaviest rainfall (pink) was in an area south of the center of circulation. There, rain was falling at a rate of about 1.6 inches per hour. Rainfall was occurring at rate around 1 inch per hour in bands of thunderstorms circling the center. (NASA/JAXA/NRL photo)