MUMBAI — Cyclone Nisarga made landfall June 3 south of Mumbai, India's financial capital, in a storm surge that threatened to flood low-lying beaches and neighborhoods as city authorities struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Live television showed black clouds framing the sea off the west coast of India. Trees swayed wildly as rain hit the coastal towns and villages of the central state of Maharashtra.
In the state capital Mumbai, home to Bollywood, India's largest stock market and more than 18 million people, Cyclone Nisarga gales hit skyscrapers and smashed shacks near the beach.
Mumbai has not been hit by a cyclone for over a century, raising concerns about its preparedness.
Some 10,000 city residents were evicted from their homes, according to municipal authorities. Since powerful storms are a rarity, there were no pre-existing cyclone shelters, and many of the city's large, rugged buildings had already been converted to facilities for the isolation or treatment of people with COVID-19, the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Force Krishan Kumar.
"We move people to other strong buildings where there is a water supply," he said.
In the hours before the storm hit the shoreline, drivers and pedestrians left the iconic boardwalk, fishermen pulled their nets out of the choppy Arabian Sea, and police chased people off the beaches.
The houses in the city's neighborhoods were protected with planks and were abandoned. Municipal authorities patrolled the area, warning people to stay home.
Nisarga was expected to carry heavy rains and sustained winds between 62 and 68 miles (100 to 110 kilometers) per hour on June 3 afternoon, after making landfall near the town of Alibag, some 98 kilometers (60 miles) south from Mumbai, according to the Indian Department of Meteorology.
Schmall and Ghosal reported from New Delhi. The Associated Press journalist Chonchui Ngashangva in New Delhi contributed to this report.
