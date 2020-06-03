A man holding an umbrella walks past a small damaged ferris wheel and shacks at the beach in Alibag town of Raigad district, following cyclone Nisarga landfall in India's western coast. Coronavirus-hit Mumbai appeared to escape the worst of Cyclone Nisarga on June 3 as the first severe storm to threaten India's financial capital in more than 70 years left it largely unscathed after ripping roofs off buildings in nearby coastal towns. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)