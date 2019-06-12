Indian fishermen push a fishing boat out of the sea as a part of precautionary measures as Cyclone Vayu nears the Gujarat coastline at Veraval Port, some 400 Kms. from Ahmedabad on June 12. A cyclonic storm barreling towards western India has strengthened with gusts of up to 170 kilometers per hour (105 mph) expected when it hits land early June 13, forecasters said. Authorities in Gujarat state where Vayu, now classed as a very severe cyclonic storm, was due to hit were meanwhile trying to evacuate close to 300,000 people living in coastal areas. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)