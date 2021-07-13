FIROZABAD — In a shocking incident, a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten up by upper caste men when he tried to stop one of them from rashly driving a tractor in an inebriated condition in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district.
A video clip of the incident went viral on social media July 12 after which the Sirsaganj police registered an FIR against four persons: Virendra, Uday, Shivam and Satyam.
The police spokesperson said that the FIR was registered on the complaint lodged by the mother of the victim and the matter is being investigated.
In her complaint, the victim's mother, Mamta Devi, stated, "I was sitting outside our house along with my son and other family members on Friday. At around 6 pm, Harnam Singh, a local resident, came hurtling on a tractor, which he deliberately drove off road, close to the place where we were sitting. We had a narrow escape. My son, Abhay, objected to his rash driving. But an angry Harnam abused us. We did not argue with him as he was drunk. He left after threatening my son of dire consequences."
She further claimed that the next day, when Abhay was heading to the local market on his bicycle, four men — Harnam's sons and a nephew —stopped him.
She said that they beat him up and when she rushed there after being informed by the local people, she found her son lying unconscious in the field.
"The men threatened me with dire consequences if we complained against them," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.