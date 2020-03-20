NEW DELHI – In the wake of the novel coronavirus – or COVID-19 – pandemic, which has also affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In a special address to the nation, Modi said, "This is public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed on public by themselves."
He urged people to follow this curfew, not go out on the streets or even gather in their societies and stay inside their homes.
Modi further urged people above the age of 60 should avoid going out in the coming weeks.
Sharing an instance from the past, he said, "Might be the present generation is not aware... when there were a situation of war, and villages were blacked out and the glass of the windows was darkened. People use to take precautions and even in case the there was no war, the local administration carried out a drill regularly."
The prime minister also urged the people to follow the instructions issued by the state governments.
"Today everyone has to take a resolve to not get infected by the COVID-19 and also save others from getting COVID-19. In such a pandemic case, only one mantra works, if we are healthy, then the entire world is healthy," he said.
At a time when there is no medicine have been made for the disease, the only thing to stay safe is restraint, he said.
"Don't go in the crowds, avoid going out and what today is being called social distancing in the era of COVID-19 is very useful," he said.
"Our resolve and restraint is going to play very important role in fighting COVID-19."
The prime minister also said that if one thinks that by roaming on the streets is safe, then it is not good.
"By doing so you will do injustice to your near ones. I urge the people of the country for coming weeks, whenever it is very necessary then only come out," he added.
India on March 19 registered 22 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of affected persons to 173. At least four people have died, one each from Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.
The Center has set up a Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led COVID-19 economic response taskforce, which would assess the requirements of various sectors and also oversee implementation of the proposed measures.
The decision comes in the wake of severe impact of COVID-19 on several sectors, including aviation, hospitality and tourism along with the overall economy.
The taskforce may look at measures, such as extension of loan tenors for the micro, small and medium enterprises and relaxing NPA norms, while on the taxation part, GST may be waived on hospitality and tourism sectors.
Modi also promised adequate availability of essential items and services, including medicines, healthcare, milk and food. He urged the citizens against panic and hoarding of essential items.
The taskforce will consult stakeholders and garner feedback, on the basis of which decisions will be taken to meet the economic challenges posed by COVID-19. It will also ensure implementation of decisions taken to meet these challenges.
The Prime Minister urged the business community and the rich to look after the economic needs of people from the lower income groups, from whom they receive various services.
He urged them not to cut their salaries for days they couldn't render the services due to inability to come to the workplace.
Airline companies, too, might get relief from airport charges.
The finance minister will meet the animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, civil aviation, MSMEs and tourism Ministers on March 20 to assess the economic impact of COVID-19. The meeting will also be attended by officials from the finance and other ministries.
The inputs could be used by the taskforce for devising sector-specific strategies to deal with COVID-19's economic fallout.
While there would be steeper deceleration in global growth and India's trade, the extent of impact on economy through domestic channels of production and consumption was not clear, it said.
Many companies in the aviation, tourism, export-oriented sectors, particularly textile manufacturers and even the multiplex and retail sectors, have been affected by COVID-19 outbreak.
Companies, like IndiGo and GoAir, have announced pay cuts and leave without pay for employees. Industry watchers say if the spread of COVID-19 infection rate continues, the companies will be forced to downsize.
Meanwhile, the country's key stock markets have witnessed massive bouts of volatility eroding lakhs of crores of investors wealth.
Various industry bodies have suggested that the Center should come out with a combination of fiscal and monetary policy, including lending rate cut and amending NPA laws.
One of the key demands of the industry has been to delay declaring companies' accounts as NPA for one year.
To provide relief to companies, markets regulator SEBI recently relaxed compliance norms for listed companies and allowed them to file fourth quarter and annual financial results by June 30.
Similarly, the Reserve Bank of India decided to conduct more long-term repo operations and the dollar-rupee swap.
Till now the government has allowed the provision of "Force Majeure" which absolves companies from liabilities arising out of natural calamities.
