In this photo taken on July 3, a man stands next to destroyed buildings in the path of the water from the breached Tiware dam near Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, in the south of India's western Maharashtra state. Thirteen bodies have been recovered in western India after the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade breached a dam and caused mayhem in Mumbai, authorities said July 4. Eleven people were still missing after the dam in Ratnagiri, around 275 kilometres (170 miles) south of Mumbai, burst on July 3 and swamped seven local villages, rescuers said. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)