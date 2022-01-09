NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan. 9 announced that starting this year, December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice.
"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honored to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas.' This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice," Modi tweeted. "Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma," he tweeted.
"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," read another tweet.
Earlier on Jan. 9, Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, and said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people.
The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on Jan. 9 this year.
Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.
Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.
The Prime Minister also shared some pictures of his visit to Bihar's Patna.
"Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time," Modi tweeted.
Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and called him an epitome of courage and compassion.
