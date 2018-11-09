Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre and Army Staff Chief General Bipin Rawat at the induction ceremony of three major artillery gun systems, including the M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, K-9 Vajra and the Composite Gun Towing Vehicle into the Indian Army in Deolali, Maharashtra, Nov. 9. (IANS/DPRO photo)