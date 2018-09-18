NEW DELHI — Union Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sept. 18 hit out at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government for asking the banks to continue granting loans to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.
"One thing is clear, even after Kingfisher Airlines was closed in 2011, loans were generously being given. The RBI was issuing letters," Sitharaman said while interacting with female journalists here.
She was responding to a question related to the Central Bureau of Investigation shifting its stance on the change in the Lookout Notice against Mallya from "detention" to "inform."
Slamming the UPA government for not acting against the liquor baron, Sitharaman questioned: "Why did the legal process not get going to get the money back? Is it not time for them to come clean on it?"
The defense minister said she cannot comment on the CBI’s change of stance on the LOC against Mallya.
"I understand that there is a high court ruling from Kolkata on how he could or could not have been detained in India. There are several sides to it... and all of us will have to be on board before concluding whether the Lookout Notice was diluted or was it right to have it diluted," she said.
Earlier, the CBI clarified that the first Lookout Circular against Mallya for his detention at airports in 2015 was changed, as there was "no sufficient ground" for his arrest.
The CBI officials later wrote to the Immigration Department to seek modification in the LOC as "Mallya was cooperating" in the probe and the agency was still collecting evidence from banks.
The first LOC against Mallya was issued Oct. 16, 2015. The second LOC was issued Nov. 24, 2015, the day Mallya returned from the United Kingdom.
The chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines escaped from India March 2, 2016.
He is currently in London where a court finished a hearing on India's extradition case against him Sept. 12 and is due to pronounce its verdict Dec. 10.
