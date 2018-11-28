NEW DELHI — The Delhi High Court Nov. 28 upheld a trial court conviction of 89 people for rioting, burning houses and breaching curfew in the Trilokpuri area in east Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
"Thirty-four long years have passed after the crimes were committed and, yet, the victims await justice and closure. Is this what we call a potent and effective criminal justice system?" said Justice R.K. Gauba, in the court’s 79-page judgement.
"It is indeed a matter of lament that there has been no meaningful thought spared to date to usher in reforms in the judicial process to effectively deal with cases of communal riots which are engineered, more often than not, by those who have clout or influence.
"The manner of prosecution of the case at hand would undoubtedly go down in judicial history of this country as an example of criminal law process that must never be emulated. From this perspective, and in the expectation that those at the helm draw lessons from here, one hopes that this case is never forgotten," said the High Court.
Justice Gauba dismissed appeals of the convicts who had challenged an Aug. 27, 1996, judgement of a sessions court which had convicted the 89 people. The trial court in its 1996 judgement had acquitted five of the total 94 accused who had been put to trial.
The court has dismissed the convicts' appeal challenging the trial court order.
Convicting all 89 for various offenses including rioting, the trial court had sentenced them to five years in jail.
Among the 89 convicts, some died during their appeals and the cases against them have abated, a lawyer said.
The court directed the convicts to forthwith surrender to undergo the punishment awarded against them and directed the trial court to take all necessary measures to ensure execution of the sentences in accordance with law.
The commissioner of police and police officers shall render all assistance to the trial court in this duty, the court said.
The 1984 riots followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her bodyguards. Hundreds of innocent Sikhs were killed, mainly in Delhi.
According to police, on Nov. 2, 1984, an aggressive crowd had set a number of houses in Trilokpuri on fire.
As many as 107 people were arrested by the police for rioting, burning houses and breaching curfew.
The police filed chargesheet against 107 accused, but the trial court had framed charges against 94 and discharged the others.
In the chargesheet, the police had reported 95 deaths in the incident.
The court observed that prosecutions have covered the cases of only 73 homicidal deaths out of 95 bodies. Twenty-two bodies had remained unclaimed and unidentified and have not seen any criminal action initiated against anyone to date.
The court directed Delhi's commissioner of police to re-examine the cases of the 22 unidentified bodies and take further action as per law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.