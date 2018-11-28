Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandak Committee and Siromoni Akali Dal workers demonstrate in front of then Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s house in New Delhi, April 21, 2014, protesting the clean chit given to Jagdish Tytler for his role 1984 riots. The Delhi High Court Nov. 28 upheld the convictions given to 89 people for their roles in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. (IANS photo)