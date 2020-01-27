NEW DELHI — With Delhi Assembly polls edging closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to be reducing the gap with the ruling Aam Admi Party in terms of voter ratings.
The IANS/C-Voter Delhi Tracker data Jan. 27 showed that the BJP has yet again improved its overall voter rating position by 2 percent over the last one week.
According to the data for the week beginning Jan. 27, the BJP has secured 31.2 percent of voter approval as compared to 29.2 percent on Jan. 20.
Over the same period, the AAP has dropped from 53.8 percent to 50.6 percent, showing a 3.2 percent decline in popularity.
The Congress party continues to trail far behind even though it has improved its position by almost 2 percent, from 3.4 percent on Jan. 20 to 5.3 percent on Jan. 27.
The survey sample size comprised 2,322 Delhi voters.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on Feb. 8 and the results will be announced on Feb. 12.
With barely two weeks remaining for D-Day, it remains to be seen if the BJP can bridge the gap with the AAP, but the steady growth can definitely give the party an impetus to push forward towards a victory that has been eluding it for at least 22 years.
In related news, the mood of the capital's voters weighs heavily in favor of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the Republic Day 'State of the Nation' survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 percent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with his performance as Chief Minister.
Only 25 percent of respondents thought the government did not work to their satisfaction.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal is aiming for a third consecutive term as Chief Minister of the state, while the BJP has been riding on party's last year's performance in the Lok Sabha polls to form a "Triple engine" government in the state.
