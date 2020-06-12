In this photograph taken on June 3 workers and relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment prepare the cremation pyre for a person who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi. Queues of mourners waited in the summer heat at the entrance to New Delhi's biggest crematorium as a backlog of coronavirus victims inside tested the nerves of hard-pressed workers. The Nigambodh Ghat has been working overtime since the Indian capital became a pandemic hotspot. But only three of the six furnaces used for the virus dead are working so the slower, traditional wood pyres have had to be called in. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)