This May 23 photo provided by sister Pinky Baby shows Jyoti Kumari 15, with her father at their home in Darbhanga district in Bihar state, India. Kumari rode a bicycle hundreds of miles with her father riding pillion to escape the constraints of a coronavirus lockdown in India that appears to have staved off an unmanageable spike in coronavirus cases but that triggered an exodus of migrant workers and crippled the economy. The 15-year-old has been invited to try out with the Cycling Federation of India, the body that sends team to the Olympics, and won accolades as far away as Washington, D.C. But she says she didn't pedal her father home to their village in pursuit of fame but rather simply to survive. (family photo via AP)