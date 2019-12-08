An ambulance is seen leaving sorrounded by media following a factory fire in Anaj Mandi area of New Delhi on Dec. 8. At least 43 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital New Delhi, with the toll expected to rise, police told AFP. The blaze broke out in the early hours in the city's old quarter, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)