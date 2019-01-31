Mahant Dharam Das, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya temple dispute case, speaks with the media outside the Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi. The court is hearing pleas over petitioners demand to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya where a medieval mosque was demolished by Hindu hardliners decades ago, claiming it was built over an ancient temple dedicated to the birthplace of the deity Ram. It is a deeply polarizing project, one that has aggravated deadly fissures between India's Hindu majority and its sizeable Muslim minority. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)